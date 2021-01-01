Sandrine TOUBOUL

Directeur de Business Unit

More than 16 years of professional experience in the sector service company in the Banking, Insurance, retail, supermarkets, aeronautics.

Strongly interested in developing a body of a group or by creating a software house.

Very good knowledge of Banking / Insurance in particular the Group BNPPARIBAS (9 years of Global account management).



Technologies: ICT, client-server, mainframe, BI, CRM, e.Business.

Area: Selling governed Packages, TMA, TRA, service centers, international development (Offshore / Nearshore)

Development of relations partners (IBM, Microsoft, Sybase, Oracle, SAP ...)



Spécialisations : Management: Animate, Federate, advise, coordinate, manage and control

Management and animation of profit center Coordination

Definition of business plan

Preparation and monitoring of budgets

Monitoring and reporting of results, establishment of bodies for steering and control of media activity

Recruitment

HR monitoring

Arranging and conducting meetings

Business Development: Negotiate, Manage, Develop sales

Coaching and facilitation of various agencies, teams of managers Major Accounts





Mes compétences :

direction de business unit

conseil

SSII

MOA