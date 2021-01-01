Menu

Sandrine TOUBOUL

Paris

En résumé

Directeur de Business Unit
More than 16 years of professional experience in the sector service company in the Banking, Insurance, retail, supermarkets, aeronautics.
Strongly interested in developing a body of a group or by creating a software house.
Very good knowledge of Banking / Insurance in particular the Group BNPPARIBAS (9 years of Global account management).

Technologies: ICT, client-server, mainframe, BI, CRM, e.Business.
Area: Selling governed Packages, TMA, TRA, service centers, international development (Offshore / Nearshore)
Development of relations partners (IBM, Microsoft, Sybase, Oracle, SAP ...)

Spécialisations : Management: Animate, Federate, advise, coordinate, manage and control
Management and animation of profit center Coordination
Definition of business plan
Preparation and monitoring of budgets
Monitoring and reporting of results, establishment of bodies for steering and control of media activity
Recruitment
HR monitoring
Arranging and conducting meetings
Business Development: Negotiate, Manage, Develop sales
Coaching and facilitation of various agencies, teams of managers Major Accounts


Mes compétences :
direction de business unit
conseil
SSII
MOA

Entreprises

  • Cognitis - Commerciale

    Paris maintenant

  • LUSIS Consulting - DIRECTRICE ASSOCIEE

    2011 - maintenant Mise en oeuvre et réalisation de la politique commerciale définie avec la direction générale.
    Définition et mise en place de la structure commerciale, et RH.
    Responsable de la réalisation des objectifs quantitatifs et qualitatifs pour les différentes unités (RH, commerciaux grands comptes).
    Animation, organisation, coordination, gestion et contrôle de l'activité et du suivi de la force de vente afin d'optimiser les résultats.
    Répartition et gestion des budgets (structure, promotion, publicité).
    Analyse des résultats et prise de mesures correctives nécessaires.
    Négociation avec les clients importants, négociation des contrats cadres et des référencements.

  • BUSINESS & DECISION - Directrice de METAPHORA

    Courbevoie 2009 - 2011 Direction des 4 agences de Métaphora (Paris, Lille, Toulouse et Lyon) - 3,5 M€ de CA - Effectif 40 à 80 personnes.

    Métaphora, filiale du groupe Business & Decision spécialisée dans la conduite du changement pour les utilisateurs finaux.

  • BUSINESS & DECISION - Global Account Manager BNP Paribas

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2009 Gestion de 12 Millions d’euros de CA sur la BI, le CRM et le E.business, avec 110 collaborateurs en mission pour le groupe BNP Paribas
    Aide à la mise en oeuvre du CSB de Marseille, 75 consultants à ce jour.

  • ALTI - Global Account Manager BNP Paribas

    Puteaux 2000 - 2008 Gestion de 15 Millions d’euros de CA avec 160 collaborateurs en mission pour le groupe BNP Paribas

Formations

