Sandrine TOUBOUL

Directeur de Business Unit
More than 16 years of professional experience in the sector service company in the Banking, Insurance, retail, supermarkets, aeronautics.
Strongly interested in developing a body of a group or by creating a software house.
Very good knowledge of Banking / Insurance in particular the Group BNPPARIBAS (9 years of Global account management).
Technologies: ICT, client-server, mainframe, BI, CRM, e.Business.
Area: Selling governed Packages, TMA, TRA, service centers, international development (Offshore / Nearshore)
Development of relations partners (IBM, Microsoft, Sybase, Oracle, SAP ...)
Spécialisations : Management: Animate, Federate, advise, coordinate, manage and control
Management and animation of profit center Coordination
Definition of business plan
Preparation and monitoring of budgets
Monitoring and reporting of results, establishment of bodies for steering and control of media activity
Recruitment
HR monitoring
Arranging and conducting meetings
Business Development: Negotiate, Manage, Develop sales
Coaching and facilitation of various agencies, teams of managers Major Accounts
Mes compétences :
direction de business unit
conseil
SSII
MOA
Pas de formation renseignée