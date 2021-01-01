Retail
Sandrine VANDEPUTTE
Sandrine VANDEPUTTE
COLOMBES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
FRAIKIN FRANCE
- Responsable d'Agence - WASQUEHAL
COLOMBES
2010 - maintenant
FRAIKIN LOCATIME
- Responsable d'Agence - Noyelles Godault - 62
Colombes
2008 - 2010
FRAIKIN LOCATIME
- Attachée commerciale
Colombes
2007 - 2008
MANPOWER
- Chargée d'affaires
Nanterre cedex
1999 - 2006
Formations
Ecole ISCT Groupe Pigier
Lille
1995 - 1997
BTS Assistante de direction
Lycée Raymond Queneau
Villeneuve D'Ascq
1993 - maintenant
Bac
COLLEGE SAINT EXUPERY
Hellemmes Lille
1985 - maintenant
Réseau
Annabelle TEBAR
Barbara EVERAERE BOUTRY
Eric CRETEL
Franck ARNAULT
Gilles PAVAN
Graziella PARONE - BOUR
Ludovic PELCZAR
Romain ARNAUD
Sébastien HUA
Yann THOMAS
