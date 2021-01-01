Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine VRECH
Ajouter
Sandrine VRECH
BORDEAUX
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Bordeaux
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
FRANCE CHATEAUX
maintenant
Mutuelle Myriade
- Conseillere clientele multimedia
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Pigier
Bordeaux
1994 - 1996
Réseau
Bengioar FRÉDERIC
Bruno BERNADETS
Bruno ANGILLIS
Franck FERRY
Hervé HOCQUELET
Sébastien VALBUENA
Sophie DELPECH
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z