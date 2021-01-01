Retail
Sandrine WELY
Sandrine WELY
PARIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
École Georges Méliès
- Prof
2009 - maintenant
Formations
ENSBA UP6
Paris
1988 - 1993
DSAP
dessin peinture
Réseau
Franck PETITTA
Valerie VOYER
