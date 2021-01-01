Menu

Sandro Nubrel MBEMBA

TUNIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Comptabilité générale

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • Lycée Charles Montesqieu (Pointe Noire)

    Pointe Noire 2004 - 2005 bac

    gestion - bien

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :