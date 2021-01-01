Menu

Teddy NGOYE

POINTE NOIRE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Pointe-Noire

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Airtel Congo-B - Support MAnager

    2013 - 2013

Formations

  • ESGAE (Brazzaville)

    Brazzaville 2009 - 2011

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :