Sandy BEYRAND

Mes compétences :
Fiber optics
Industrialisation
Logistics
Maintenance
Networks
Optics
Process
SDH
Telecom
Test
Wdm
Entreprises
KIWILOO
- Dirigeante
Orléans2015 - maintenantGarde d'enfants et Eveil Linguistique -
KIWILOO vous propose des services de garde d'enfants en langue étrangère sans limite d'âge sur Orléans et son agglomération.
Alcatel-Lucent
- Manager of MasterData for maintenance catalog
Paris2011 - maintenantManager of the MasterData team (10p in USA and France) for the worldwide maintenance catalog of Alcatel-Lucent : ensuring all items elligible to maintenance (including competitors equipments) are known in appropriate tools to ensure maintenance service to customers. This is including worldwide logistical flows management.
Alcatel-Lucent
- Master Data & Routing Rules implementation for maintenance
Paris2007 - 2011in charge of the implementation of worlwide routing rules (mainly in Europe, North and South America, China and India) for the entire Alcatel-Lucent maintenance catalog including competitors products (Ericsson, Huawei), optimizing logistical flows for advanced exchange and repair services
Alcatel CIT
- New Product Introduction for deployment
2005 - 2007In charge of the Introduction of New Product (optical and microwaves PDH & SDH) from R&D teams (based in Italy) towards deployement teams (based in France) to ensure readiness of teams in terms of trainings, test equipments etc.
Also in charge of improving the deployability of the products (industrialisation for deployements : test specifications, equipment codification, software & hardware compatibility etc)
Alcatel Submarine Networks
- Test process team manager
2003 - 2005Manager of the team in charge of the industrialisation & test procedures for the OALW64 product (WDM Line Terminal Equipment for submarine fiber optics)
Alcatel Submarine Networks
- Industrialisation Engineer - Test process
1999 - 2003In charge of the New Product Introduction to manufacturing of the 10Gbit/s WDM submarine Line Terminal Equipment called OALW64 : collecting informations from R&D teams (based in UK) in order to implement the inductrialisation of the product as well as the writing of the production test procedures of the opto-electronical boards.
Formations
Dundee University (Dundee)
Dundee1996 - 1997Bachelor in Electronics and Electical Engineering