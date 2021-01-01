Menu

Sarah AUPERIN

Lieusaint

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Iad France - Conseiller Immobilier

    Lieusaint 2018 - maintenant

  • La plancha du pêcheur - Chef de rang

    2017 - 2017

  • Restaurant Pottoka - Chef de rang

    2016 - 2017

  • Palace Plaza Athénée - Apprentie cuisine

    2014 - 2016

  • Il Bugigattolo - Serveuse

    2014 - 2014

  • Le comptoir du marché - Vendeuse/Serveuse

    2013 - 2014

  • A2A Ingénierie - Technicienne

    NOISY-LE-GRAND 2012 - 2013

  • Sanofi - Stagiaire technicien physico-chimie

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Analyse et contrôle du LOVENOX

  • Laboratoire Beigbeder-Galhaud - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2011

  • Laboratoire Darasse & associés - Stagiaire

    2011 - maintenant

  • Restaurant Le Portua - Serveuse

    2010 - 2011

  • ETSL - Etudiante

    2010 - 2011

  • Restaurant l'Atlantique - Commis de service

    2009 - maintenant

  • Restaurant La Vieille Auberge - Serveuse

    2009 - maintenant

  • Restaurant La Bodega le Tourasse - Serveuse

    2008 - maintenant

  • Restaurant La Ferme de Marie-Louise - Polyvalente

    2005 - 2007

Formations

