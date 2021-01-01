Sarah AUPERIN

-
Iad France
- Conseiller Immobilier
Lieusaint
2018 - maintenant
-
La plancha du pêcheur
- Chef de rang
2017 - 2017
-
Restaurant Pottoka
- Chef de rang
2016 - 2017
-
Palace Plaza Athénée
- Apprentie cuisine
2014 - 2016
-
Il Bugigattolo
- Serveuse
2014 - 2014
-
Le comptoir du marché
- Vendeuse/Serveuse
2013 - 2014
-
A2A Ingénierie
- Technicienne
NOISY-LE-GRAND
2012 - 2013
-
Sanofi
- Stagiaire technicien physico-chimie
Paris
2012 - 2012
Analyse et contrôle du LOVENOX
-
Laboratoire Beigbeder-Galhaud
- Stagiaire
2011 - 2011
-
Laboratoire Darasse & associés
- Stagiaire
2011 - maintenant
-
Restaurant Le Portua
- Serveuse
2010 - 2011
-
ETSL
- Etudiante
2010 - 2011
-
Restaurant l'Atlantique
- Commis de service
2009 - maintenant
-
Restaurant La Vieille Auberge
- Serveuse
2009 - maintenant
-
Restaurant La Bodega le Tourasse
- Serveuse
2008 - maintenant
-
Restaurant La Ferme de Marie-Louise
- Polyvalente
2005 - 2007