Sarah SADDIKI

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Sales
Management
Marketing
Communication

Entreprises

  • SAP - Services Account Manager jr

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Experience in strong sales processes, in selling software services, by liaising with third party channel resellers, our customers and our consultants coming from all over the world and achieve SAP’s vision rely on innovation.

  • Arrow Financial Consulting - Ingénieur d'affaires

    2012 - 2013 Arrow Group is a software editor, a training and a consulting firm. It provides a 360° solution in the latest technologies and open source to all the financial, insurance, mobility and asset management sectors.

    I am responsible for developing MOA/AMOA/PMO:
    • Sale of consultancy services
    • Answer to invitations to tender
    • Prospecting and Opening new customers accounts
    • Determine scope and develop proposals
    • Portfolio Development key accounts (Banque de France, SGCIB, BNPCIB)
    • Recruitment of new consultants and monitoring
    • Management of customers’ loyalty
    • Reporting on business development

    Pole AMOA/MOA Finance & Financial ERP ( Murex, Summit, Sophis, Vermeg)

    We recruit 50 consultants in financial markets:
    - MOA / AMOA finance market
    - Expert risk management
    - Expert front office
    - ERP Consultant finance
    - MOE IT market finance

Formations