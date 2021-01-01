Sarah SADDIKI

Mes compétences :
Sales
Management
Marketing
Communication
Entreprises
SAP
- Services Account Manager jr
Paris2013 - maintenantExperience in strong sales processes, in selling software services, by liaising with third party channel resellers, our customers and our consultants coming from all over the world and achieve SAP’s vision rely on innovation.
Arrow Financial Consulting
- Ingénieur d'affaires
2012 - 2013Arrow Group is a software editor, a training and a consulting firm. It provides a 360° solution in the latest technologies and open source to all the financial, insurance, mobility and asset management sectors.
I am responsible for developing MOA/AMOA/PMO:
• Sale of consultancy services
• Answer to invitations to tender
• Prospecting and Opening new customers accounts
• Determine scope and develop proposals
• Portfolio Development key accounts (Banque de France, SGCIB, BNPCIB)
• Recruitment of new consultants and monitoring
• Management of customers’ loyalty
• Reporting on business development