Scott DEWYNTER

PEUGEOT SABA BETHUNE ( groupe SOFIDA )
- Chef des ventes VO
2014 - maintenant
NISSAN AUTOSTANDING LIEVIN (groupe LEMPEREUR)
- Chef de groupe VN/VO
2013 - 2013
TOYOTA AUTODIS COURRIERES (groupe LEMPEREUR)
- Responsable de site, chef des ventes
2010 - 2013
TOYOTA AUTODIS BETHUNE (groupe LEMPEREUR)
- Conseiller commercial VN
2010 - 2010
TOYOTA DUNKERQUE ( cote d'opale motors groupe SOFIDA )
- Conseiller commercial VN
2007 - 2010
TOYOTA DUNKERQUE ( cote d'opale motors groupe SOFIDA )
- Conseiller commercial en alternance
2005 - 2007
PEUGEOT SABA BETHUNE ( groupe SOFIDA )
- Chef des ventes VN
2001 - maintenant