Scott DEWYNTER

BETHUNE

Chef des ventes VN

Entreprises

  • PEUGEOT SABA BETHUNE ( groupe SOFIDA ) - Chef des ventes VO

    2014 - maintenant

  • NISSAN AUTOSTANDING LIEVIN (groupe LEMPEREUR) - Chef de groupe VN/VO

    2013 - 2013

  • TOYOTA AUTODIS COURRIERES (groupe LEMPEREUR) - Responsable de site, chef des ventes

    2010 - 2013

  • TOYOTA AUTODIS BETHUNE (groupe LEMPEREUR) - Conseiller commercial VN

    2010 - 2010

  • TOYOTA DUNKERQUE ( cote d'opale motors groupe SOFIDA ) - Conseiller commercial VN

    2007 - 2010

  • TOYOTA DUNKERQUE ( cote d'opale motors groupe SOFIDA ) - Conseiller commercial en alternance

    2005 - 2007

  • PEUGEOT SABA BETHUNE ( groupe SOFIDA ) - Chef des ventes VN

    Commercial | Béthune (62400) 2001 - maintenant

