Sébastien BÉHURET

Co-Founder, CEO & CTO at Cyanapse, PhD in Computational Neuroscience (University of Pierre and Marie Curie, Paris)
Entreprises
Cyanapse
- Co-Founder, CEO & CTO
Informatique | Brighton2016 - maintenantCyanapse delivers AI solutions to augment human perception. We develop products and offer a range of services that leverage the power of AI and cloud computing to process and enhance images and data.
Self-Employed
- Data Scientist, Linux Systems Architect, Web Solutions Expert
Informatique | Brighton2013 - 2016Big Data Analyst
RESTful API Development
Web Design & Development (full stack)
High-Performance & Low-Latency Linux Systems
Unit of Neuroscience, Information and Complexity (CNRS)
- Postdoctoral Researcher
Gif-sur-Yvette (91190)2012 - 2012
Unit of Neuroscience, Information and Complexity (CNRS)
- PhD Researcher
Gif-sur-Yvette (91190)2008 - 2012
Formations
Pierre and Marie Curie University
Paris (75000)2008 - 2012Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.), Computational, Theoretical and Experimental Neurosciences - Highest Honors
CY Cergy Paris Université
Cergy (95000)2003 - 2008Master's Degree, Molecular Biology, Genetics and Biophysics - First in Class