Sébastien BÉHURET

  • Cyanapse
  • Co-Founder, CEO & CTO

Brighton

En résumé

Co-Founder, CEO & CTO at Cyanapse, PhD in Computational Neuroscience (University of Pierre and Marie Curie, Paris)

Entreprises

  • Cyanapse - Co-Founder, CEO & CTO

    Informatique | Brighton 2016 - maintenant Cyanapse delivers AI solutions to augment human perception. We develop products and offer a range of services that leverage the power of AI and cloud computing to process and enhance images and data.

  • Self-Employed - Data Scientist, Linux Systems Architect, Web Solutions Expert

    Informatique | Brighton 2013 - 2016 Big Data Analyst
    RESTful API Development
    Web Design & Development (full stack)
    High-Performance & Low-Latency Linux Systems

  • Unit of Neuroscience, Information and Complexity (CNRS) - Postdoctoral Researcher

    Gif-sur-Yvette (91190) 2012 - 2012

  • Unit of Neuroscience, Information and Complexity (CNRS) - PhD Researcher

    Gif-sur-Yvette (91190) 2008 - 2012

Formations

  • Pierre and Marie Curie University

    Paris (75000) 2008 - 2012 Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.), Computational, Theoretical and Experimental Neurosciences - Highest Honors

  • CY Cergy Paris Université

    Cergy (95000) 2003 - 2008 Master's Degree, Molecular Biology, Genetics and Biophysics - First in Class

