Sebastien BORIE

Ingénieur Arts et Métiers Paris Tech (promotion 2005)
Master of Science - Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta (2008)
1 an d'expérience dans le conseil en SI a Oresys, mission a la BNP PARIBAS
2 expériences de 6 mois aux USA, Atlanta
Actuellement ingénieur à la SNCF depuis 2010.
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Maintenance / Travaux
Organisation et suivi de chantier
Planification / Programmation
Suivi budgétaire
Management
Conseil en SI
Mécanique
Système d'Information
Transport
Transport ferroviaire