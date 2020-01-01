Menu

Sebastien BORIE

  • Responsable Travaux et Maintenance
  • SNCF
  • Responsable Travaux et Maintenance

Conflans-en-Jarnisy

En résumé

Ingénieur Arts et Métiers Paris Tech (promotion 2005)
Master of Science - Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta (2008)

1 an d'expérience dans le conseil en SI a Oresys, mission a la BNP PARIBAS

2 expériences de 6 mois aux USA, Atlanta

Actuellement ingénieur à la SNCF depuis 2010.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Maintenance / Travaux
Organisation et suivi de chantier
Planification / Programmation
Suivi budgétaire
Management
Conseil en SI
Mécanique
Système d'Information
Transport
Transport ferroviaire

Entreprises

  • SNCF - Responsable Travaux et Maintenance

    Production | Conflans-en-Jarnisy (54800) 2019 - maintenant Assistant production en unité de maintenance Voie
    Planification / Programmation
    Organisation / suivi chantier
    Management
    Suivi / Reporting budgétaire
    Coordination entre services

  • SNCF - Pole QSE

    Production | Metz (57000) 2017 - 2019 Appui aux unités de production sur l'aspect Qualité Sécurité Environnement
    Suivi des visites aux passages à niveau
    Suivi des visites sécurité
    Réalisation de visite sécurité dans les postes d'aiguillage
    Rédaction et contrôle de documents de sécurité
    Animation de réunions sécurité
    Animation de séminaires sécurité

  • SNCF - Assistant travaux voie

    Production | Metz (57000) 2016 - 2017 Organisation de travaux de régénération voie
    Suivi des travaux
    Réalisation des travaux
    Rédaction des documents de sécurité
    Travail avec entreprise extérieure

  • SNCF - Formation ingénieur maintenance Voie

    Production | Thionville (57100) 2015 - 2016 Cursus de Bivalence pour basculer d'ingénieur maintenance signalisation électrique à ingénieur maintenance Voie

  • SNCF - Dirigeant de Proximité Signalisation Electrique

    Production | Woippy (57140) 2012 - 2015 Management de trois équipes de maintenance
    Organisation de la maintenance
    Suivi de la maintenance
    Gestion RH
    Gestion Sécurité
    Dialogue social
    Reporting

  • SNCF - Attaché cadre en formation

    Production | Metz (57000) 2010 - 2012 Formation de cadre maintenance en unité de production SES (Signalisation Electrique)

  • Oresys - Consultant

    Paris 2009 - 2009 Mission BNP Paribas - Assistance a maitrise d'ouvrage - Banque de detail multicanal - Projet DAC

  • Centre d'Etude et de Recherche sur l'Appareillage des Handicapes - Ingenieur recherche

    2008 - 2008 Conception d'un modele numerique de fauteuil roulant manuel, dans le cadre d'un projet de these de realisation d'un logiciel d'aide au reglage du fauteuil pour l'utilisateur

  • DTP Terrassement - Bouygues Construction - Assistant conducteur de travaux

    2007 - 2007 Travaux de renovation de la ligne ferree Aix Marseille

  • Degreanes Elec - Ouvrier

    2005 - 2005

  • Credit Industriel et Commercial (CIC) - Agent d'accueil de banque

    Paris 2004 - 2005

Formations

  • Georgia Institute Of Technology (Atlanta)

    Atlanta 2007 - 2008 Mechanical Engineering

    Courses :

    Linear Elasticity
    Legal Issue
    Mathematics for engineers
    Manufacturing processes

    GPA : 3.62

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers

    Aix En Provence 2005 - 2008 Systeme d'information

    Genie mecanique et industriel - specialite Systemes d'information - Promo : Kin 205

    3eme annee au centre de Metz

    Double cursus Georgia Tech

