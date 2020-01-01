Sebastien BORIE

Ingénieur Arts et Métiers Paris Tech (promotion 2005)

Master of Science - Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta (2008)



1 an d'expérience dans le conseil en SI a Oresys, mission a la BNP PARIBAS



2 expériences de 6 mois aux USA, Atlanta



Actuellement ingénieur à la SNCF depuis 2010.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Maintenance / Travaux

Organisation et suivi de chantier

Planification / Programmation

Suivi budgétaire

Management

Conseil en SI

Mécanique

Système d'Information

Transport

Transport ferroviaire