Menu

Sébastien D'ARGOEUVES

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Administration
Cisco
Dimensionnement
Informatique
Network
Routage
Routing
Sécurité
Security
security administration
Télécommunication

Entreprises

  • Société Générale - Network Engineer

    PARIS 2010 - maintenant (in London)
    Administration and configuration of network devices, creation of monthly reports using network tools, point of contact for datacentre...

  • Thales Communications - Engineer

    Colombes 2009 - 2009 A 6 months training period as an engineer in development and network: creation of a Java software monitoring the four test benches, auto saving the sensible data.

  • Clinique de Villecresnes - Network Administrator

    2008 - 2008 A 3 months training period in the networks and data processing: role of administrator and helpdesk for more than 50 computers, realization of an automated inventory, managed by a Linux server.

  • ESME Sudria - Student

    2008 - 2009 Configuration of an intelligent routing protocol on Cisco® hardware (switches and routers) with PfR technology: Performance Routing

Formations

Réseau