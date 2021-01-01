Sébastien D'ARGOEUVES

PARIS2010 - maintenant(in London)
Administration and configuration of network devices, creation of monthly reports using network tools, point of contact for datacentre...
Thales Communications
- Engineer
Colombes2009 - 2009A 6 months training period as an engineer in development and network: creation of a Java software monitoring the four test benches, auto saving the sensible data.
Clinique de Villecresnes
- Network Administrator
2008 - 2008A 3 months training period in the networks and data processing: role of administrator and helpdesk for more than 50 computers, realization of an automated inventory, managed by a Linux server.
ESME Sudria
- Student
2008 - 2009Configuration of an intelligent routing protocol on Cisco® hardware (switches and routers) with PfR technology: Performance Routing