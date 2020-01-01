Menu

Sebastien DUBOIS

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

TOULOUSE

En résumé

Après un an passé à travailler pour une entreprise australienne depuis la France, j'ai appris à maîtriser de nouvelles technologies web et Big Data. Je souhaite désormais élargir mes domaines d'activités et mettre mes compétences et connaissances au service d'une entreprise a la pointe de la technologie

Mes compétences :
Java
JavaScript
SQL
PostgreSQL
HTML
JQuery
Amazon Web Services
Scala
Python
MySQL
Microsoft Windows
Linux
Firebird
Django
C++
MongoDB
IntelliJ IDEA
Git
Eclipse
PHP
Ajax
C
Qt4
Oracle Database
Clearcase
CSS
Shell
Cloud computing
Google Compute Engine
Android SDK
Amazon S3
Big Data
Amazon EC2
Apache
Google App Engine
Mac OS
Google Big Query
Google analytics
Développement iOS
Amazon RedShift
Google Cloud
Subversion
Golang
Google API
Application Facebook
Architecture logicielle
API
Play Framework
Développement web

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant

  • Datalicious Pty Ltd - Ingenieur Developpement Logiciel, Web & Big Data

    2014 - 2014 - Management de tags JavaScript pour d'importants clients australiens (ANZ, Opéra de Sydney, ...)
    - Architecture et développement d'applications d'analyse de données hébergées sur le Cloud
    - Technologies: Python, Django, Go, Google App Engine, Google BigQuery, Google Analytics, Amazon Web Services, JavaScript, jQuery, HTML, CSS, PHP, PostgreSQL, MongoDB

  • Thales Avionics - Ingenieur Developpement Logiciel

    2010 - 2013 - Développement de deux applications Datalink embarquées pour la surveillance du plan de vol
    - Développement de simulateurs d'outils de communication pour contrôleur aérien
    - Technologies: C, pthreads, Java, JNA, SWT

  • Thales Avionics - Developpeur Logiciel / Modelisation Mathematiques

    2010 - 2010 - Développement d'un prototype de diagnostiqueur de défaillance des composants avioniques
    - Participation au dépôt d'un brevet sur le diagnostic de défaillance
    - Technologies: Java, SWT, JUnit

  • Euro Techniques Industries - Developpeur Web & Logiciel

    2009 - 2009 - Développement d'un outil de pointage du personnel et d'un site web pour création de devis
    - Technologies: Java, SWT, PHP, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, AJAX, SQL, MySQL databases

  • SPIE Communications - Administrateur Base de Donnees Oracle / Assistant gestion logistique

    Malakoff Cedex 2008 - 2008 - Gestion de la base de données des installations du projet FTTH (Fiber To The Home) à Paris
    - Technologies: Oracle Databases

Formations

  • Ensimag

    St Martin D'Heres 2007 - 2010 Ingenieur en informatique

    Option: Systemes Logiciels Embarques
    Specialisation: Management Innovation Technologie

  • Lycée Janson De Sailly

    Paris 2005 - 2007 Classes preparatoires au grandes ecoles