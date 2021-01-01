Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sébastien GUIHENEUF
Ajouter
Sébastien GUIHENEUF
UZÈS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Uzès
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Sarl muscade
- Gérant d'exploitation
2004 - maintenant
AUBERGE DU CAPUCIN GOURMAND
- Gérant d'exploitation
1999 - 2004
restaurant 1 étoile michelin
Promodes
- Chef produits frais
1993 - 1999
MAC DONALD'S
- Store manager
guyancourt
1990 - 1993
Formations
Pigier (Montlucon)
Montlucon
1989 - 1991
BTS ACTION COMMERCIALE
Réseau
Edouard DARSONVAL
Erwan DECAP
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z