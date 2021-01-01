Menu

Sébastien GUIHENEUF

UZÈS

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Sarl muscade - Gérant d'exploitation

    2004 - maintenant

  • AUBERGE DU CAPUCIN GOURMAND - Gérant d'exploitation

    1999 - 2004 restaurant 1 étoile michelin

  • Promodes - Chef produits frais

    1993 - 1999

  • MAC DONALD'S - Store manager

    guyancourt 1990 - 1993

Formations

  • Pigier (Montlucon)

    Montlucon 1989 - 1991 BTS ACTION COMMERCIALE

