Sébastien GUILLO

GÉSUD
- Géomètre-Expert
2015 - maintenant
SARL CASTIGLI
- Géomètre-Expert stagiaire - Ingénieur topographe
2012 - 2015
Cabinet MAURIN
- Géomètre-Expert stagiaire - Ingénieur topographe
2011 - 2012
AlpesTopo
- Stagiaire ingénieur topographe
La Ciotat
2010 - 2010
Mission : géomètre topographe dans le milieu du BTP
Réalisations :
- implantations diverses
- auscultations
- recollements de réseaux
Cabinet Jean-François MAURIN, Géomètre-Expert
- Stagiaire ingénieur topographe
2009 - 2009
SIMECO
- Technicien supérieur géomètre topopraphe
BEAUVAIS
2008 - 2008
Implantation altimétrique de tirs à l'explosif pour l'extension de la décharge de Septèmes-les-vallons
Cabinet GEOS, Michel BAUD, Géomètre-Expert
- Stagiaire géomètre topographe
2007 - 2007