Sébastien GUILLO

MARSEILLE

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • GÉSUD - Géomètre-Expert

    2015 - maintenant

  • SARL CASTIGLI - Géomètre-Expert stagiaire - Ingénieur topographe

    2012 - 2015

  • Cabinet MAURIN - Géomètre-Expert stagiaire - Ingénieur topographe

    2011 - 2012

  • AlpesTopo - Stagiaire ingénieur topographe

    La Ciotat 2010 - 2010 Mission : géomètre topographe dans le milieu du BTP

    Réalisations :
    - implantations diverses
    - auscultations
    - recollements de réseaux

  • Cabinet Jean-François MAURIN, Géomètre-Expert - Stagiaire ingénieur topographe

    2009 - 2009

  • SIMECO - Technicien supérieur géomètre topopraphe

    BEAUVAIS 2008 - 2008 Implantation altimétrique de tirs à l'explosif pour l'extension de la décharge de Septèmes-les-vallons

  • Cabinet GEOS, Michel BAUD, Géomètre-Expert - Stagiaire géomètre topographe

    2007 - 2007

