Menu

Sebastien GUILLOT

LUXEMBOURG

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ... - Business Development Manager

    2012 - maintenant

  • Asénium Conseil - Sales Consultant

    Levallois-Perret 2011 - 2012

  • VersusMind - Business Development Manager

    Nancy 2009 - 2010

  • Acian tecnologies - Business Manager

    2008 - 2009

  • Sungard france - Sales & Marketing Assistant

    2008 - 2008

  • HMS Miami - Stage commercial

    2007 - 2007

  • Egerland - Stage assistant VP Sales

    2006 - 2006

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :