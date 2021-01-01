Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sébastien GUINOT
Ajouter
Sébastien GUINOT
AVIGNON
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Avignon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Décathlon Avignon Le Pontet
- Directeur de Magasin
2013 - maintenant
Décathlon Montélimar
- Directeur de Magasin
2008 - 2012
Ouverture du Magasin
Décathlon La Part Dieu
- Responsable Service Client /Gestion du personnel
2006 - 2008
Decathlon Vichy
- Responsable Univers
2004 - 2006
Responsable Cycle, Santé Découverte, SAV
Organisation du 1er Vitalsport
Club Med
- GO Resp sport Terrestre
Paris
2003 - 2004
Formations
UFR STAPS
Aubiere
1999 - 2003
Master Management du Sport
Réseau
Alexis DURIS
Christophe GOMARIZ
Fabien BARATHAY
Fabien DECROZE
Grégory ARVIS
Philippe FILLIOL
Sarah GRAHAM
Stephane LEMAITRE
Sylvain CUBIZOLLES
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z