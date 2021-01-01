Menu

Sébastien GUINOT

AVIGNON

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Décathlon Avignon Le Pontet - Directeur de Magasin

    2013 - maintenant

  • Décathlon Montélimar - Directeur de Magasin

    2008 - 2012 Ouverture du Magasin

  • Décathlon La Part Dieu - Responsable Service Client /Gestion du personnel

    2006 - 2008

  • Decathlon Vichy - Responsable Univers

    2004 - 2006 Responsable Cycle, Santé Découverte, SAV
    Organisation du 1er Vitalsport

  • Club Med - GO Resp sport Terrestre

    Paris 2003 - 2004

Formations

  • UFR STAPS

    Aubiere 1999 - 2003 Master Management du Sport

