Sébastien HABERT
Sébastien HABERT
LE MANS
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives au Mans
En résumé
Entreprises
SODEREF Développement
- Surveillant de travaux
2000 - maintenant
SERAS (Europiscine)
- Installateur
1996 - 2000
AIRT 2000
- Technicien Etudes et Chantiers
1993 - 1996
Formations
IUT Angers GEII
Angers
1990 - 1992
DUT
Lycée Estournelles De Constant
La Fleche
1987 - 1990
Bac
Réseau
Christophe RODRIGUEZ
Patrice HABERT
Richard SABINE
