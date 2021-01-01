Sebastien HARANG

Looking for an industry shift, new challenges in a company that recognizes and values employees’ performance and achievements.



Graduate with a Master degree in Information Technology and an advanced Master in Strategy and Management of International Business in Singapore. My technical and business qualifications allow me to work in complex environments and to understand operations management, business development as well as financial, strategic and marketing concepts.



I’m currently based in Hong Kong and working as APAC IS Service Delivery Manager for Nissan Global for more than a year where I’m looking after Nissan Sales and Finance companies across Asia. My main activities consist in implementing solutions, seeking technical and processes synergies and proposing enhancements to support the Business growth in the local markets. My latest achievement was the implementation of the new Wholesale system for the Thai market which took 9 months, required to coordinate onsite and offsite with Pakistanis, Indian, Japanese teams to deliver the system on-time, within the budget while managing Business’ commitments and expectations.



Prior to this experience, I have worked 8 years for Renault in a highly competitive and innovative context. Conducting projects in a complex environment has given me rigor and autonomy, essential for their success. Finally, my team management experience in an environment subject to strong operational and economic constraints allowed me to demonstrate both my organizational and communication skills in international and multicultural environments.



Mes compétences :

Informatique

IT Manager

Manager