Sébastien HASLE

Philadelphie

Mes compétences :
ALM
Assurance
CRO
Dfa
Education
International
Manager
MBA
SOLVENCY II

  • Cigna - Managing Director Insurance Companies

    Philadelphie 2017 - 2020

  • CIGNA - Chief Risk Officer

    Philadelphie 2008 - 2017 Risk management: implémentation de Solvency II, relation avec les corps de contrôle et agence de notation, processus devalidation du modèle interne de l'entreprise
    membre de Direction de CIGNA Life Insurance of Europe(Bruxelles)

  • International association for mutual insurers (AISAM) - Project Manager

    2007 - 2007 AISAM is a trade association which represents mutual insurers in the world and particularly in Europe (15% of the European Market). I have worked for 8 months directly with the secretary general on the following projects:

    SOLVENCY II:
    I have carried a study accross Europe so as to provide innovative actuarial tools to assess non life risks (reserving risks, risk margin...), consistently with the Solvency II framework.


    IAS/IFRS:
    Follow-up of the IASB works concerning the insurance contrats

    International Supervision (IAIS):
    Participation in the IAIS meetings and comments on their guidance and discusion papers on behalf AISAM.

  • ISFA - Teacher

    2003 - 2005 I taught accounting for insurance for students following an actuarial education

  • Société Hospitalière d'Assurances Mutuelles (SHAM) - Chief Actuary

    1997 - 2006 SHAM is a mutual insurer which is the leader in France in the medical malpractice insurance.

    Actuary from 1997 to 2003 and then as Chief actuary.
    I managed the following activities:
    •Pricing: segmentation, development of tariffication tools;
    •Reserving: deterministic and stochastic assessment;
    •Partnership: opportunity studies and monitoring.
    ...
    On the following lines of business:
    •Medical malpractice liabilities;
    •Health, mortality and disability;
    •Motor fleets, fire and other damage of property.



    SOLVENCY AND ALM:
    •Solvency II: answer to quantitative impact studies
    •Development of an Internal model (stochastic balance sheet and business plan) to assess the solvency capital required (under VaR constraint, to appraise the premiums’ target level for the main lines of business and to optimize the strategic assets allocation

