Sébastien HASLE

Mes compétences :
ALM
Assurance
CRO
Dfa
Education
International
Manager
MBA
SOLVENCY II
Entreprises
Cigna
- Managing Director Insurance Companies
Philadelphie2017 - 2020
CIGNA
- Chief Risk Officer
Philadelphie2008 - 2017Risk management: implémentation de Solvency II, relation avec les corps de contrôle et agence de notation, processus devalidation du modèle interne de l'entreprise
membre de Direction de CIGNA Life Insurance of Europe(Bruxelles)
International association for mutual insurers (AISAM)
- Project Manager
2007 - 2007AISAM is a trade association which represents mutual insurers in the world and particularly in Europe (15% of the European Market). I have worked for 8 months directly with the secretary general on the following projects:
SOLVENCY II:
I have carried a study accross Europe so as to provide innovative actuarial tools to assess non life risks (reserving risks, risk margin...), consistently with the Solvency II framework.
IAS/IFRS:
Follow-up of the IASB works concerning the insurance contrats
International Supervision (IAIS):
Participation in the IAIS meetings and comments on their guidance and discusion papers on behalf AISAM.
ISFA
- Teacher
2003 - 2005I taught accounting for insurance for students following an actuarial education
Société Hospitalière d'Assurances Mutuelles (SHAM)
- Chief Actuary
1997 - 2006SHAM is a mutual insurer which is the leader in France in the medical malpractice insurance.
Actuary from 1997 to 2003 and then as Chief actuary.
I managed the following activities:
•Pricing: segmentation, development of tariffication tools;
•Reserving: deterministic and stochastic assessment;
•Partnership: opportunity studies and monitoring.
...
On the following lines of business:
•Medical malpractice liabilities;
•Health, mortality and disability;
•Motor fleets, fire and other damage of property.
SOLVENCY AND ALM:
•Solvency II: answer to quantitative impact studies
•Development of an Internal model (stochastic balance sheet and business plan) to assess the solvency capital required (under VaR constraint, to appraise the premiums’ target level for the main lines of business and to optimize the strategic assets allocation