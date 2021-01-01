Sébastien HEYMANN

Menu

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Linkurious SAS - Président / CEO

    2013 - maintenant Graph databases allow organizations to understand not just the data, but the relationships within the data. Today, many companies are using graph databases as a foundation for exciting social applications, recommendation engines, fraud detection systems, network & data center management solutions and much more. We believe that graph databases are the best way to work with highly connected data but they can sometimes be difficult to explore. At Linkurious SAS, our mission is to help users access and navigate graph databases in a simple manner so they can make sense of their data.

  • LIP6 - CNRS - Université Pierre et Marie Curie - Doctorant

    2010 - maintenant

  • Jouve - Ingénieur de Recherche

    Paris 2010 - 2010

  • CNRS Inist - Chef de Projet Cartographie et Réseaux de données

    2009 - 2010

  • Linkfluence - Stagiaire ingénieur

    2009 - 2009

