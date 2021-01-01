Retail
Sébastien HOURQUEBIE
Sébastien HOURQUEBIE
ORLY
Entreprises
Ae bureautique
- Technicien
2006 - maintenant
mise en service, connexion réseau, maintenance préventive et curative de matériels bureautique (principalement Konica Minolta)
Formations
AFPA CFPA Créteil
Creteil
2002 - 2003
OUI..
Réseau
N. BIZET
Yacine INGRACHEN
