Sebastien HRYCKO

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Proman travail tempotaire - Responsable d'agence

    2017 - maintenant

  • Aquatec plus - Responsable commercial

    MONTATAIRE 2014 - maintenant Travaux d'hydrodémolition et d'hydrodécapage à Ultra Haute Pression.

  • Synergie travail temporaire - Responsable d'agence

    2011 - 2014 Secteur bâtiment, Gc, Tp

  • Adecco - Responsable d'agence

    Villeurbanne 2001 - 2011 Secteur bâtiment, Gc, Tp

  • PARTNER Informatique SSII - Commercial

    1998 - 2001

  • Bis travail temporaire - Commercial

    1995 - 1998

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

