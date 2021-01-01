Retail
Sébastien ITOÏZ
Sébastien ITOÏZ
PAU
Entreprises
ENERGECO
- THERMICIEN
2002 - maintenant
Maîtrise d'Oeuvre
Diagnostique énergétique
Réglementation Thermique 2012 et Existant
Expertise
Formations
Université Pau - Pays De L'Adour IUT GTE
Pau
1998 - 2000
Réseau
Benoit LARQUIER
Daniel CONTURIE
David ITOIZ
Labadesse JOEL
Michael FOURNEAU
