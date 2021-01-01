Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sebastien JACQUET
Ajouter
Sebastien JACQUET
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Agence de négoce pour import et export divers et centre d'appels
Entreprises
Nouveau Camden
- Responsable Commerciale et Marketing
2013 - maintenant
centre d'appel
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Ak SYSTEME
Guillaume D.
Kamal HANDAF
Majda KABRITI
Thomas BRUN
Yassine CHAHBOUNI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z