Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sébastien JAFFRÈS
Ajouter
Sébastien JAFFRÈS
RENNES
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Rennes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Sarl SPS
- Gérant
2004 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Troyes
1997 - 2000
Réseau
Pascal LAPERCHE
Sophie CHAUVIN FOUBLE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z