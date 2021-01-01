Sébastien JALLON

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
■ > 20 years experience in several industrial sectors
■ Business strategy and industrial optimisation : safety, resources, process products and cost saving
■ Operations manager (multi-site management skills)
■ International project manager
■ experience abroad : 3 years in West Africa
Industrial sectors :
■ Mining : 13 years
■ Packaging : 5 years
■ Chemistry: 3 years
Mes compétences :
Management
Finance d'entreprise
Industrie
Matériaux de construction