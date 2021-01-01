Sébastien JALLON

■ > 20 years experience in several industrial sectors

■ Business strategy and industrial optimisation : safety, resources, process products and cost saving



■ Operations manager (multi-site management skills)

■ International project manager

■ experience abroad : 3 years in West Africa



Industrial sectors :

■ Mining : 13 years

■ Packaging : 5 years

■ Chemistry: 3 years



Mes compétences :

Management

Finance d'entreprise

Industrie

Matériaux de construction