Sébastien JALLON

PARIS

En résumé

■ > 20 years experience in several industrial sectors
■ Business strategy and industrial optimisation : safety, resources, process products and cost saving

■ Operations manager (multi-site management skills)
■ International project manager
■ experience abroad : 3 years in West Africa

Industrial sectors :
■ Mining : 13 years
■ Packaging : 5 years
■ Chemistry: 3 years

Mes compétences :
Management
Finance d'entreprise
Industrie
Matériaux de construction

Entreprises

  • LHOIST FRANCE - PLANT MANAGER

    2015 - maintenant Turnover : € 30M
    3 quarries - 1 plant - 50 people

  • UNICEM - SECRETARY GENERAL

    Paris 2011 - 2015 French Industrial Mineral Association
    - Define the strategie
    - Represent and defend the interests of the industrial
    - Manage the association

  • SIBELCO France - PLANT MANAGER

    2004 - 2011 2 quarries - 2 plants - 40 people - TO € 10M
    - Ensure quality, cost and delivery of products
    - Establish and oversee capital expenditure, operating and training budgets
    - Develop new products
    - Implement technical improvement

  • Amcor - TECHNICAL MANAGER

    Barbezieux-Saint-Hilaire 1999 - 2004 - Manage a 3M€ annual budget
    - Establish the technical requirements
    - Design new packaging and write patents pending

  • PILCAM - Cameroun - PRODUCTION MANAGER

    1996 - 1999 - Manage staff of 250 employees in 3 shifts
    - Coordinate all activities of purchasing and supply chain

  • Social reintegration compagny (woodwork) - Military service

    1994 - 1996

Formations

  • ENSAM

    Paris 1991 - 1994 Engineering Degree

    one of the top 5 French engineering school

