Menu

Sébastien JAQUIER

Neuchâtel

En résumé

Je vous invite à me rejoindre sur mon profil complet sur LinkedIN

http://ch.linkedin.com/pub/sebastien-jaquier/3/345/28

Entreprises

  • ILCE - Institut de lutte contre la criminalité économique HEG Arc - Doyen de l'Institut de lutte contre la criminalité économique

    Neuchâtel 2020 - maintenant

  • Freela.ch - Owner

    2014 - maintenant Freela.ch nous relions les savoirs des indépendants et des entreprises
    www.freela.ch

  • ILCE - Institut de lutte contre la criminalité économique - Responsable adjoint

    2012 - 2020

  • ILCE / IECI - Consultant

    2009 - 2012 Consultant at ILCE (Institut de Lutte contre la criminalité économique) in Neuchâtel, supporting the management in order to define a new development strategy

    Consultant at ILCE and HES-SO (University of Applied Sciences Western Switzerland), analysing the criminal intelligence processes, defining use cases related to criminal intelligence analysis.

    Consultant at ILCE and HES-SO. Definition of the graphical user interface requirements for a R&D project (Internet Surveillance for Criminal In-telligence Analysis for security in regards to fundamental rights

  • SEEkers GmbH - Consultant

    2008 - maintenant CEO - Owner

    Consultant for an SME-Compnay. Evaluation of a company in order to perform an acquisition. Consulting and finance management during the acquisition

    Senior Project manager (part time) at Swisscom (Switzerland) LTD. Managing the creation of a new Business Performance Management system from data warehouse (SAP-BI) to dashboards

  • FAST AG - CEO

    2003 - 2007 Managing director

  • Swisscom (Switzerland) LTD - Project Manager

    2002 - 2018 Senior Project manager. Managing mi-gration of time management system interfaces to SAP

    Senior Project manager. Managing inte-gration of new business line in sales own channel segment.

    Project manager, responsible for strategic development of IT systems as well as value chain management related to sales of Swisscom Shops (including logistics flows) starting from supplies to after-sales, before handing them over to operative management units.

    Rollout Manager at Swisscom Mobile Ltd, responsible for rollout of
    an inventory management system in collaboration
    with Austrian supplier

    Project Manager, responsible for definition of new discount model for field Retail Business

    Project Manager, responsible for design and production of
    new service guarantees for private clients . Mandate from top management

    Consultant, responsible for analysis of value chain of Shops

    Consultant, responsible for analysis and description of all
    commercial processes affecting Shops


    Project Manager, Audit of inventories in Swisscom Shops,
    economic analysis of results, definition of remedial (IT, Process, Shops, Finance, Controlling, Line)

    Project Manager, responsible for selection, development and introduction of system for managing customer queues at
    Swisscom Shops

    Project Manager, redefinition of various logistics processes including re-alisation

    Rollout-Manager for large IT project

  • FAST AG - Finance Director, Administration and Human Resources

    2001 - 2003 Design and production of internal processes for billing, payment, wages and human resources

    Member of the Board of Directors

    Reorganisation of fees management for employees

    Definition and negotiation of fees settlement for employees, collaborating with tax authorities on introduction of new salary certificate

  • Swisscom IT - HR Controller

    2000 - 2001 Design and implementation of controlling system for human resources division

    Project Manager, participation in migration of Personal
    Information System

  • Swisscom IT - IT-Developer - Project Manager

    1993 - 2001 Responsible for the introduction of Order Management System in IT di-vision

    Assistant project manager for an important internal strategic project

    Project manager for development of a new version of Billing System for telecommunications traffic for business customers

    Analyst then assistant project manager, responsible for design and im-plementation of Product database system
    Development for one year in Holland (Groningen) on international team (CH, NL, SW)

    System and Database administrator (UNIX / Oracle)

    Analyst and application developer (IT)

Formations

  • Institut De Lutte Contre La Criminalité Economique ILCE (Neuchâtel)

    Neuchâtel 2008 - 2009 Master of Advanced Studies in Economic Crime Investigation

  • Ecole Supérieure De Cadres Pour L'Economie Et L'Administration / Haute École De Gestion ESCEA / HEG (Neuchâtel)

    Neuchâtel 1995 - 1999 Economie d'entreprise

  • Université De Neuchâtel (Neuchâtel)

    Neuchâtel 1991 - 1993 Informatique de gestion

    Sciences économiques

Réseau