Sébastien JAQUIER

-
ILCE - Institut de lutte contre la criminalité économique HEG Arc
- Doyen de l'Institut de lutte contre la criminalité économique
Neuchâtel
2020 - maintenant
-
Freela.ch
- Owner
2014 - maintenant
Freela.ch nous relions les savoirs des indépendants et des entreprises
www.freela.ch
-
ILCE - Institut de lutte contre la criminalité économique
- Responsable adjoint
2012 - 2020
-
ILCE / IECI
- Consultant
2009 - 2012
Consultant at ILCE (Institut de Lutte contre la criminalité économique) in Neuchâtel, supporting the management in order to define a new development strategy
Consultant at ILCE and HES-SO (University of Applied Sciences Western Switzerland), analysing the criminal intelligence processes, defining use cases related to criminal intelligence analysis.
Consultant at ILCE and HES-SO. Definition of the graphical user interface requirements for a R&D project (Internet Surveillance for Criminal In-telligence Analysis for security in regards to fundamental rights
-
SEEkers GmbH
- Consultant
2008 - maintenant
CEO - Owner
Consultant for an SME-Compnay. Evaluation of a company in order to perform an acquisition. Consulting and finance management during the acquisition
Senior Project manager (part time) at Swisscom (Switzerland) LTD. Managing the creation of a new Business Performance Management system from data warehouse (SAP-BI) to dashboards
-
FAST AG
- CEO
2003 - 2007
Managing director
-
Swisscom (Switzerland) LTD
- Project Manager
2002 - 2018
Senior Project manager. Managing mi-gration of time management system interfaces to SAP
Senior Project manager. Managing inte-gration of new business line in sales own channel segment.
Project manager, responsible for strategic development of IT systems as well as value chain management related to sales of Swisscom Shops (including logistics flows) starting from supplies to after-sales, before handing them over to operative management units.
Rollout Manager at Swisscom Mobile Ltd, responsible for rollout of
an inventory management system in collaboration
with Austrian supplier
Project Manager, responsible for definition of new discount model for field Retail Business
Project Manager, responsible for design and production of
new service guarantees for private clients . Mandate from top management
Consultant, responsible for analysis of value chain of Shops
Consultant, responsible for analysis and description of all
commercial processes affecting Shops
Project Manager, Audit of inventories in Swisscom Shops,
economic analysis of results, definition of remedial (IT, Process, Shops, Finance, Controlling, Line)
Project Manager, responsible for selection, development and introduction of system for managing customer queues at
Swisscom Shops
Project Manager, redefinition of various logistics processes including re-alisation
Rollout-Manager for large IT project
-
FAST AG
- Finance Director, Administration and Human Resources
2001 - 2003
Design and production of internal processes for billing, payment, wages and human resources
Member of the Board of Directors
Reorganisation of fees management for employees
Definition and negotiation of fees settlement for employees, collaborating with tax authorities on introduction of new salary certificate
-
Swisscom IT
- HR Controller
2000 - 2001
Design and implementation of controlling system for human resources division
Project Manager, participation in migration of Personal
Information System
-
Swisscom IT
- IT-Developer - Project Manager
1993 - 2001
Responsible for the introduction of Order Management System in IT di-vision
Assistant project manager for an important internal strategic project
Project manager for development of a new version of Billing System for telecommunications traffic for business customers
Analyst then assistant project manager, responsible for design and im-plementation of Product database system
Development for one year in Holland (Groningen) on international team (CH, NL, SW)
System and Database administrator (UNIX / Oracle)
Analyst and application developer (IT)