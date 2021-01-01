Menu

Sébastien KONAN

ABIDJAN

Entreprises

  • Novel Commodities SA - Vessel and warehousing operations manager -Sub-Saharan Africa (Rice department)

    2012 - maintenant

Formations

  • GROUPE CSI POLE POLYTECHNIQUE-ABIDJAN COTE D’IVOIRE (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2008 - 2010 Project engineer and international trade degree (Diploma issued by and in Partnership with IPAG-PARIS FRANCE)

    Graduated with honors

