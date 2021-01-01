Sébastien LABROUSSE

-
Schlumberger
- Senior drilling engineer - Drilling optimization
Paris
2014 - maintenant
-
Schlumberger
- Drilling engineer and coordinator
Paris
2011 - 2014
Drilling engineering for development and exploration wells. Operational and financial duties. Bergen, Norway.
-
Schlumberger
- Drilling engineer
Paris
2009 - 2011
Drilling engineering for development and exploration wells. Bergen, Norway.
-
Schlumberger
- LWD coordinator - Denmark
Paris
2008 - 2009
Coordinate measurement and logging operations in Denmark. Copenhagen, Denmark.
-
Schlumberger
- Operations support engineer
Paris
2007 - 2008
Operations engineer in the Operations Support Center in Stavanger for Scandinavia. Stavanger, Norway.
-
Schlumberger
- Field engineer
Paris
2006 - 2007
Field engineer in the Norwegian, Danish and UK sector of North Sea. Stavanger, Norway.
-
MBDA
- Junior Engineer
Le Plessis-Robinson
2005 - 2005
Junior engineer in the R&D center. Chatillon, France.
-
Dassault Aviation
- Intern
Saint-Cloud
2004 - 2004
Intern in the flight test center for Rafale aircraft. Istres, France.