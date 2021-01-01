Menu

Sébastien LABROUSSE

Paris

Entreprises

  • Schlumberger - Senior drilling engineer - Drilling optimization

    Paris 2014 - maintenant

  • Schlumberger - Drilling engineer and coordinator

    Paris 2011 - 2014 Drilling engineering for development and exploration wells. Operational and financial duties. Bergen, Norway.

  • Schlumberger - Drilling engineer

    Paris 2009 - 2011 Drilling engineering for development and exploration wells. Bergen, Norway.

  • Schlumberger - LWD coordinator - Denmark

    Paris 2008 - 2009 Coordinate measurement and logging operations in Denmark. Copenhagen, Denmark.

  • Schlumberger - Operations support engineer

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Operations engineer in the Operations Support Center in Stavanger for Scandinavia. Stavanger, Norway.

  • Schlumberger - Field engineer

    Paris 2006 - 2007 Field engineer in the Norwegian, Danish and UK sector of North Sea. Stavanger, Norway.

  • MBDA - Junior Engineer

    Le Plessis-Robinson 2005 - 2005 Junior engineer in the R&D center. Chatillon, France.

  • Dassault Aviation - Intern

    Saint-Cloud 2004 - 2004 Intern in the flight test center for Rafale aircraft. Istres, France.

Formations

  • Georgia Institute Of Technology (Atlanta)

    Atlanta 2006 - 2006 Master of Science Electrical and Computer Engineering

    Graduate Teaching Assistant

  • Ecole Supérieure D'Electricité

    Gif Sur Yvette 2002 - 2005 Ingénieur ESE. Traitement du signal, automatique

  • Lycée Du Parc

    Lyon 2000 - 2002 Maths Sup/Spé

    Lyon

  • Lycée Carnot (Dijon)

    Dijon 1998 - 2000 Baccalaureat S, specialité Mathématiques

    Dijon

