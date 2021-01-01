Menu

Sebastien Lakhdar PASSAS

Villebon sur Yvette

En résumé

Senior Regional Manager with over 15 years of Experience in Sales Management covering different functions (Budget, Planning, Key Account Management, Sales, Project Pursuit, Global Contract) and business Management through Channel Partners.

I have developed strong technical expertise with a large industry panels, including Waste Water Treatment Plant, Drinking Water Treatment Plant, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Tobacco, FMCG, Beverage/Soft Drink and Electronic.
I have the flexibility to be easily immersed in new organization and reporting set-up.
I’m team results oriented and willing to share information and growth revenue suggestions.

Specialties:
- Packaging
- Coding and Printing
- Strategic planning
- Competitive analysis
- Key Account management
- Water Analyzers
- Project Management in an international environment
- Channel Partners Management

Mes compétences :
EMEA
Europe
Export
Instrumentation
Life Science
Vente
Vente direct
Vente indirecte

Entreprises

  • VIDEOJET TECHNOLOGIES SAS - Sales Director MENA - Middle East & North Africa

    Villebon sur Yvette 2017 - maintenant

  • VIDEOJET TECHNOLOGIES SAS - Global Strategic Director - Middle East & Africa

    Villebon sur Yvette 2016 - 2016 - FMCG
    - Packaging Material
    - Production
    - Coding and Printing Solution
    - Key Account Management
    - Middle East, Africa, North Africa, Sub-Saharan, Pakistan
    - Strategy
    - Inkjet, Laser, Large character, Thermal Transfer
    - Global Agreement
    - Preferred vendor
    - Serialization
    - Matrix Organization
    Handling regionally the Videojet Global Strategic Accounts, including 15 International Accounts (Food, Beverage, Home & Personal Care industries), as well as Vertical Accounts involved in the Tobacco & Pharmaceutical Industries.
    I'm working jointly with our Distribution Managers and Distributor, to deploy regionally our Global Agreements.

  • VIDEOJET TECHNOLOGIES SAS - Global Strategic Accounts Director - Africa

    Villebon sur Yvette 2014 - 2016 · Work jointly with Distributor Managers to develop our Sales activities
    · Drive sales initiatives and actions to get closer to our Global Strategic Accounts (GSA)
    · Coordinate, with Global GSA Managers, actions to be deployed in Africa
    · Report to GSA & Service team, GSA expectations in terms of application
    development and/or Service requirements
    · Actively share best practices, references and success stories

  • Servomex - Sales & Marketing Manager Middle East

    2014 - 2014 Manage a team of 2 Regional Sales Manager
    Put in place strategical approach of Hydrocarbon Processing and Industrial Gas market.
    Support Sales & Marketing actions, in collaboration with Service Department.
    Assess Distribution Network.
    Target Key Account Customers & Key Applications for Gas Analyzers and Sampling Systems.

  • Hach Lange - Process Sales Manager - Middle East

    2011 - 2013 Promotion of Liquid Water Analyzers over Middle East region, through distributor network.
    Focused on Municipal Water and Power Process application.
    Follow up all distributors in the region.
    Development and follow up action plans.
    Relation with Key Account Customer.

  • Hach - Area Sales Manager

    2006 - 2010 Focalisé sur les ventes indirectes pour les marché Life Science et Electronics - Suivi des distributeurs, réponse aux demandes directes, visite distributeur et clients finaux, reporting, suivi comptable

  • Hach Ultra - Ingénieur Commercial

    2002 - 2006 Responsable commercial Grand Sud, prise en charge de la distribution d’analyseurs en continu pour boucle d’eau ultra pure dans les secteurs pharmacetique, boissons, énergétique (EDF) et micro-électronique.
    promotion des ventes pour instruments destinés à l’industrie pharmacetiques (compteurs de particules, analyseur de COT)

