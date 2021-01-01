Sebastien Lakhdar PASSAS

Senior Regional Manager with over 15 years of Experience in Sales Management covering different functions (Budget, Planning, Key Account Management, Sales, Project Pursuit, Global Contract) and business Management through Channel Partners.



I have developed strong technical expertise with a large industry panels, including Waste Water Treatment Plant, Drinking Water Treatment Plant, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Tobacco, FMCG, Beverage/Soft Drink and Electronic.

I have the flexibility to be easily immersed in new organization and reporting set-up.

I’m team results oriented and willing to share information and growth revenue suggestions.



Specialties:

- Packaging

- Coding and Printing

- Strategic planning

- Competitive analysis

- Key Account management

- Water Analyzers

- Project Management in an international environment

- Channel Partners Management



Mes compétences :

EMEA

Europe

Export

Instrumentation

Life Science

Vente

Vente direct

Vente indirecte