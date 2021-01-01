Menu

Sebastien LALLART

LILLE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lille

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Geodis Calberson & France Express Pas de Calais - Directeur de 3 agences : FE Arras / FE St. Omer / Calberson Lievin

    2010 - maintenant

  • France Express Arras et St omer - Directeur d agences

    2009 - maintenant

  • Geodis calberson Lille europe - Directeur adjoint

    2006 - 2008

  • Geodis region nord - Directeur commercial régional

    2001 - 2005

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :