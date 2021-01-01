Retail
Sebastien LALLART
Sebastien LALLART
LILLE
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lille
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Geodis Calberson & France Express Pas de Calais
- Directeur de 3 agences : FE Arras / FE St. Omer / Calberson Lievin
2010 - maintenant
France Express Arras et St omer
- Directeur d agences
2009 - maintenant
Geodis calberson Lille europe
- Directeur adjoint
2006 - 2008
Geodis region nord
- Directeur commercial régional
2001 - 2005
Formations
RMS - REIMS MANAGEMENT SCHOOL
Reims
1997 - 2000
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & CLIENTS GRANDS COMPTES
Réseau
Anthony TERRANOVA
Arthur CROUIGNEAU
Bella OHAYON
Benoit NUNS
Cyrille RAYNAL
Francis LOGIE
Frederic LIOTARD
Julien THOMAS
Marc BOT
Yann LEFORT
