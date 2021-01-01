Menu

Sébastien LAMBELET

MORANGIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Morangis

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • LEGENDRE Construction - Directeur Travaux

    2016 - maintenant

  • Entreprise PITEL - Directeur travaux

    2014 - 2016

  • Entreprise PITEL - Conducteur de travaux principal

    2012 - 2013

  • Entreprise PITEL - Conducteur de travaux

    2009 - 2011

  • PARIS OUEST CONSTRUCTION - Conducteur de travaux

    2006 - 2009

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :