Sébastien LAMBELET
Sébastien LAMBELET
MORANGIS
En résumé
Entreprises
LEGENDRE Construction
- Directeur Travaux
2016 - maintenant
Entreprise PITEL
- Directeur travaux
2014 - 2016
Entreprise PITEL
- Conducteur de travaux principal
2012 - 2013
Entreprise PITEL
- Conducteur de travaux
2009 - 2011
PARIS OUEST CONSTRUCTION
- Conducteur de travaux
2006 - 2009
Formations
Université Cergy Pontoise
Neuville Sur Oise
2004 - 2006
DUT Génie-civil
Réseau
Ali BOUCHAHOUA
Aurelie RIGAL
Cédric COUDERT
Cyril VINCENT
Deger KUDLUG
Frederic ANTUNES
Jocelyne HANAN
Kalyso Recrutement KALYSO
Valerie BOULANGER
Zied BOUJEMAA
