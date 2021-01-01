Menu

Sébastien LANIEL

LYON

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • BPCE Infogérance & Technologies - Analyste de Production

    2013 - maintenant

  • SOGETI - BU RA - Technicien d'exploitation Systeme et Réseaux

    2010 - 2013

  • DCS EASYWARE - Pilote d’exploitation

    Lyon 2009 - 2010

Formations

  • IUT De ClermontFerrand

    Aubiere 2008 - 2009 Licence Professionnel en Administration et Sécurité des Réseaux

  • IUT De Roanne (Roanne)

    Roanne 2006 - 2008 DUT

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :