Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Sébastien LANTER-MOT
Ajouter
Sébastien LANTER-MOT
LISSES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Mairie de Fontainebleau
- Responsable Accueil Population
2017 - maintenant
Mairie
- Responsable adjoint service population
2005 - 2017
Formations
Université Evry Val D'Essonne
Evry
1996 - 2003
droit privé
Réseau
Christelle BON-MARDION
Jerome MAINTENANT
Jihane LARAICHI
Pauline JOSEPH-JULIEN
Sarah LE BIAVANT
Sophie JACMOT-AMORFINI
Stéphane BRASSART
Suzanne DONNARS
Yann LANTER-MOT
