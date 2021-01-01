Menu

Sebastien LE GUYADER

WISSOUS

Mes compétences :
Commercial
Customer Service
Métallurgie
Sales
Sales engineer
Technico commercial
Vente
Industrie

Entreprises

  • PMI

    2005 - maintenant

  • PMI Métallurgie - Sales Engineer / Buyer

    Wissous 2005 - maintenant Sales Engineer:

    Developing my own portfolio, maintain client relationship, customer support and liaison Generate new business, priced quotations and priced demands and answer technical queries.
    Outbound calls, training in technical drawings and quality control. Conduct guest meetings, visiting industrial fairs (France, Europe) to attract new customers and suppliers.

    Buyer:

    Execute orders to suppliers and control with them regarding the quality, delivery time, packing and shipment.
    Perform quality control on each new sample and on arrival shipments.
    Travel in China three times each year. Visit suppliers’ factories.
    Conduct research with wide range of suppliers from Europe and Asia.

    Quality Controller:

    Control quality executed on technical parts by means of industrial tools (manual and machine). Report bad items found during the control relating to the Norm ISO 9001/200.
    Assist to the development of new technical moulds and new items.Delivery, packing and stock control.

Formations

