Sébastien LEDOUX
Sébastien LEDOUX
MOUVAUX
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Bigben
maintenant
BIGBEN INTERACTIVE
- RESPONSABLE LOGISTIQUE
Lesquin
maintenant
Lycée Gaston Berger (Lille)
Lille
1992 - 1994
Actions commerciales
Lycée Gaston Berger (Lille)
Lille
1992 - 1994
bts action commerciale
Antoine MEREY
Aurélie POUILLY
Benedicte LEE
Bruno THELLIER
Frédéric LEVERT
Olivier DELMEE
Pierre TABARY
Sébastien CHAMPETIER DE RIBES
Stéphanie CARNOY
Théophile BOLON
