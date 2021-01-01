Sebastien LEGEAY

Menu

Graduate of engineer's French High School (Ecole Centrale of Marseille), I can take advantage of a successful experience of more than 16 years in the energy industry, mainly in the Oil and Gas and specifically on the Subsea heavy construction within Technip.

From my experience, i took several places from enginering up to management position in different domains (R&D, project management, structural management), with huge technical experience in different domains (marine, mechanic, material, thermodynamic, mechanics of fluids, welding, construction, automatism). I take the opportunity to demonstrate my charism by managing either large department with several disciplines (and up to 136 people), develop the R&D process (TRL level as per NASA proces, FMECA, Risk analysis, Reliability based design or Intellectual property (patent)) & work with different entities (management of interfaces Intra-group or with clients). Finally i have a strong heavy construction Project (More than 100Millions$) with highest petroleum companies (BP, Chevron, Petrobras, Total, Shell...) reinforcing the contract and project management (legal, variation order, schedule, management of change, ...) .

looking for new challenges, opportunities and new venture in the industry.

Mes compétences :
Construction navale
Mécanique des fluides
Thermodynamique
Construction métallique
Matériaux
Direction technique
Mécanique générale
R&d
Corrosion
Norme HSE
Soudage
Direction de projet
Energies marines
Mecanique des structures
Normes ISO

Entreprises

  • Technip - R&D flexible pipe Department manager

    Paris 2015 - maintenant As departement manager, I am in charge of the mechanical behavior development of flexible pipeline for the industry. i manage the team involved in several R&D development and recognized as experts in the group, following the TRL level from bluesky up to industrialisation & Go to market. I am also in charge of the compliance standard (API) and certification process of the plants (4 plants, based frnace, Brazil & Malaisia) at group level for the flexible pipeline & to promote the new technologies to client (BP, Total, Shell, Chevron, Exxon, Pertrobras) & Business Unit (Houston, France, Aberdeen, Rio, Skavanger & Kuala lumpur)

  • Technip - SURF Pipeline Department manager

    Paris 2011 - 2015 In charge of the SURF pipeline engineering department manager within Technip France, business unit for Mediterranea and Africa, missions were:
    • Supervision and management of the six mains engineering disciplines: riser configuration, flow assurance, flexible pipeline, rigid pipeline, Umbilical and umbilical (>130 persons)
    • Interface management with all group entities involved within these disciplines (Flexi-France, Technip France, Technip UK and Technip Corporate, Technip Umbilical).
    • Technical authority for pipeline design for all projects managed within the Region A
    • Flexible Pipe Main Expert (promoted in 2015)
    • Contribution to tendering activities, autorization to tender and project Contract award
    • Deputy director of the overall Subsea Engineering Division (Installation, Structure, Pipeline and Geotechnic) (>550 persons) (from 2014 to 2015)

  • Technip - R & D Pipelay Project manager

    Paris 2010 - 2011 R&D Project manager of a new flexible pipelaying tower development with heavy lift capacity (650Tons) within Technip France. Missions were as follow:
    • Organization and management of an R&D engineering team in four disciplines: Flexible engineering, Structural engineering, installation and naval architecture.
    • Coordination and management of Interfaces with all group entities involved within this development (Flexi-France, Technip France, Technip UK and Technip Corporate).
    • Technical point of contact with Suppliers (Huisman, Imeca, DOF, STX, Liebherr, SKF, Tyssen): technical clarifications meetings, Design review and PEER review.
    • Knowledge of Subsea installation equipments and specifications
    • Raise and Follow up of patents

  • Technip - Project Engineering Manager & Interface Manager

    Paris 2008 - 2010 Project Engineering Manager & Interface Manager on BP Block 31 PSVM Flexible Project within Technip France
    • Responsible of the Project engineering execution, risk assessment and technical reliability
    • Organisation & management of an engineering team within four disciplines (Team made of 16 members) : flexible engineering, structural engineering, installation, documentation control
    • Contract management (Contract, VO, Claim, engineering, MOC...)
    • Interface management with client (BP) and other project contractors (Subsea 7, Cameron, HMC, 2H, Modec, VerdErg et Duco)
    • Responsible of technical exchanges with client (BP) : design review, PEER review, HAZID with client (BP Sunbury - UK).
    • Knowledge of client specification and standards for subsea

  • Technip - Lead Flexible pipe designer

    Paris 2004 - 2008 Lead flexible pipe design engineer for Project as technical assistance in R&D department within Technip Flexi France :
    • Design of flexible pipe and ancillary equipment (stiffener, end fitting, bend restrictor), service life analysis, Thermal analysis, Flexible pipe installation, Flow assurance.
    • practice of API 17 J, API 17 C, API 17 TR1 & RP API 17 B standards
    • Study of flexible pipe problem (lateral buckling, Upheaval buckling, crushing, vault effect, Reverse end cap effect…)
    • Study of Cryogenic (LNG) flexible pipe
    • Technical expert on flexible pipe for AGBAMI – Chevron Project (test campaign manager, Non conformance technical expert, project engineer during installation)

  • Technip - Test & mechanical flexible pipe engineer

    Paris 2002 - 2004 Study, expertise and test engineer in R&D department within Technip Flexi France :
    • Management of qualification test campaign (fatigue test, burst test, crushing, collapse...) for BP - Thunder Horse project, Total – Dalia project.
    • Fatigue life assessment of armour wires (fatigue in air and fatigue corrosion), design of software, calibration tests, certification of the methodology by Bureau Veritas.
    • Dissection and failure mode analysis of damaged flexible pipe (failed in service, in manufacturing or during installation)

  • IFP Energies nouvelles - Training engineer

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2001 - 2001 Six months Training within l’Institut Français du Pétrole
    • Instability by buckling of flexible pipe armour wires.
    • Instability modelling with FE software (ABAQUS).

Formations

  • Centrale Marseille

    Marseilles 1998 - 2001 Ingénieur généraliste / Master 2 of Sciences in Mechanical engineering

    Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from « Ecole Centrale Marseille » (ex ESM2 –école supérieure de mécanique de Marseille)

