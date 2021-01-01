Sebastien LEGEAY

Graduate of engineer's French High School (Ecole Centrale of Marseille), I can take advantage of a successful experience of more than 16 years in the energy industry, mainly in the Oil and Gas and specifically on the Subsea heavy construction within Technip.



From my experience, i took several places from enginering up to management position in different domains (R&D, project management, structural management), with huge technical experience in different domains (marine, mechanic, material, thermodynamic, mechanics of fluids, welding, construction, automatism). I take the opportunity to demonstrate my charism by managing either large department with several disciplines (and up to 136 people), develop the R&D process (TRL level as per NASA proces, FMECA, Risk analysis, Reliability based design or Intellectual property (patent)) & work with different entities (management of interfaces Intra-group or with clients). Finally i have a strong heavy construction Project (More than 100Millions$) with highest petroleum companies (BP, Chevron, Petrobras, Total, Shell...) reinforcing the contract and project management (legal, variation order, schedule, management of change, ...) .



looking for new challenges, opportunities and new venture in the industry.



