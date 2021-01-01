Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sébastien LEHNERT
Ajouter
Sébastien LEHNERT
CORNY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Métallurgie
Traitement de surface
Entreprises
ZF LEMFORDER
- RESP Section ESSAI
maintenant
ZF Lemforder Metal France
- Responsable section Expertise
1998 - maintenant
Responsable du pôle "expertise" incluant les services essai, laboratoire, métrologie et retours garanties.
Messier Bugatti
- Technicien
1996 - 1998
- Mise en place et/ou amélioration bain de Traitement de Surface.
- Suivi analytique des bains de TTS.
Leader Price
- Manutentionnaire
Paris
1994 - 1994
- Mise en rayon.
- Caissier
Formations
ITII Lorraine (ENIM)
Metz
2005 - 2007
Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs ENIM - ITII
Metz
2005 - 2007
mécanique et production
En formation continue (FC)
Lycée Franklin Roosevelt
Reims
1992 - 1994
Traitement de surface
Lycée Louis Vincent
Metz
1989 - 1992
Chimie
Réseau
Daniel BRIARD
David JOUGLA
Laurent GRANDVALLET
Marc DEHE
Paul GONTHIER
Vincent FARGEAS
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z