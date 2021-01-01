Retail
Sébastien LEJUEZ
Sébastien LEJUEZ
CHERBOURG-OCTEVILLE
SNEF
maintenant
AUVISYS
- Responsable d'affaires
2014 - maintenant
Responsable d'affaire en installations audiovisuelles
Cofely Ineo
- Responsable d'affaires
2013 - 2014
Groupe SNEF
- Technicien d'études Electricité Contrôle-Commande
2008 - 2012
IUT
Cherbourg Octeville
2004 - 2006
Agnes KOCH
Cédric POTTIER
Frederic DURAND
Frédéric LE GOFF
Gregory LEPESANT
Herve CHARLES
Jean-Marc BOLLON
Jonathan CÔTÉ
Lusetti XAVIER
