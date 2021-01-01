Retail
Sébastien LÉOBET
Sébastien LÉOBET
GARAGE LEOBET
- GERANT
2001 - maintenant
Lycée Beaupeyrat
Limoges
1995 - 2000
BTS COMMERCE ET GRANDE DISTRIBUTION
Géraldine SANTROT
Nathalie MARON
