Sébastien LEPAPE

PARIS

En résumé

Fort d'expériences dans le web en agences conseil en communication digitale, j'ai acquis une réelle expertise dans la stratégie digitale notamment en collaborant à des appels d'offre et à des recommandations stratégiques.
Très curieux et disponible, n'hésitez pas pas à me contacter pour échanger autour d'un sujet, notamment sur Twitter (@seblepape) puisque le web est un échange permanent !

Mes compétences :
buzz marketing
Communication
Community management
Gestion de projet
Internet
Management
Marketing
marketing viral
Real Time
Référencement
réseaux sociaux
Viral marketing
Web
Web-marketing
Webmarketing

  • Sup de pub, groupe INSEEC - Master 1, Webmarketing

    maintenant

  • Fullsix - Consultant

    Levallois-Perret 2010 - 2011 Citroën :

    Intervention dans la conduite de projet, le social média et les recommandations stratégiques sur les sujets suivants :

    Citroën Car Store : http://www.carstore.citroen.fr
    Citroën Presse : http://presse.citroen.com
    Citroën Multicity : http://www.multicity.citroen.fr
    Citroën Accessoires : http://accessories.citroen.com
    Citroën Inside : (site accessible uniquement depuis le network PSA)

    La Banque Postale :

    Intervention dans la conduite de projet et les recommandations stratégiques : http://www.labanquepostale.fr

    SFR

    Intervention dans la conduite de projet, le social média et les recommandations stratégiques sur les sujets suivants :
    Boutique en ligne SFR : http://www.sfr.fr/telephonie-mobile
    Opération SFR by HEC

    AFMM (Association Française du Multimédia Mobile)

    Intervention dans la conduite de projet et les recommandations stratégiques des différents sites de l'AFMM : http://afmm.fr

    Taillefine (Marque Danone)

    Intervention dans la conduite de projet, le social média et les recommandations stratégiques sur le site Taillefine Fiz : http://www.taillefinefiz.com

  • Nurun - Chef de projet web junior

    2009 - 2009 Stanhome World :

    Intervention dans la conduite de projet, et les recommandations stratégiques sur le site Stanhome-world ainsi que les déclinaisons pays : http://www.stanhome-world.fr

    Établissement public du musée et du domaine national de Versailles :

    Intervention dans la conduite de projet, et les recommandations stratégiques sur le site du Chateau de Versailles : http://www.chateauversailles.fr

  • Carlson Vagonlit Travel - Assistant chef de projet web

    2008 - 2008 Stage assistant chef de projet web, Carlson Wagonlit

    Conduite de projet :
    Lancement du site de Carlson Wagonlit Travel (B to C)
    http://www.cwtvoyages.fr/

