Sébastien LEPAPE

Fort d'expériences dans le web en agences conseil en communication digitale, j'ai acquis une réelle expertise dans la stratégie digitale notamment en collaborant à des appels d'offre et à des recommandations stratégiques.
Très curieux et disponible, n'hésitez pas pas à me contacter pour échanger autour d'un sujet, notamment sur Twitter (@seblepape) puisque le web est un échange permanent !
Mes compétences :
buzz marketing
Communication
Community management
Gestion de projet
Internet
Management
Marketing
marketing viral
Real Time
Référencement
réseaux sociaux
Viral marketing
Web
Web-marketing
Webmarketing