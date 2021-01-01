Menu

Sébastien LESCOT

SAINT-JORIOZ

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Saint-Jorioz

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • LESCOT INVEST - Gérant

    1999 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université Blaise Pascal IUP CEC2I (Clermont Ferrand)

    Clermont Ferrand 1992 - 1995

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :