Menu

Sébastien LESCOP

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Accomplished results-driven project management over 8 years of success involving challenging objectives and client initiatives.

Proven ability to deliver revenue, productivity, and quality improvements through well-managed, on-time projects.

Practically skilled in P&L management, staff development, customer satisfaction, and bringing together multi-cultural teams for common goal achievement.

Mes compétences :
P&L Management
IT Strategy
Business Development
Reorganization
Project Management
Acquisition integration
Process optimization
Sales Management
Agility
User Experience

Entreprises

  • Cloud Temple - Deputy Chief Executive Officer

    2017 - maintenant

  • Econocom - Director of Banking & Insurance

    Puteaux 2015 - 2017 • €25 million P&L management on infrastructure services
    • Sales development on Banking & Insurance sector (€50 million of new contracts signed in 2015)
    • Management of 250 employees

  • Econocom - Business Unit Director

    Puteaux 2012 - 2014 • Managed €8 million P&L on international outsourcing services: hosting, monitoring, system engineering, Cloud (60 people)
    • Created the dedicated sales team (€9 million of new 3-year contracts signed in 2013)
    • Increased the profitability from -5% to +2% in 2 years

  • Econocom - Marketing Group Manager

    Puteaux 2011 - 2011 • Consolidated the international offers portfolio after acquisition of ECS (Société Général branch)
    • Defined the 3-year European plan which aims to double the revenue (3,000 people and €250 million in 2011)

  • Société Générale - European Project Leader

    PARIS 2009 - 2010 • Managed European projects: team reorganization and process optimization (Lean Six Sigma, eSCM-SP and ITIL methodologies)
    • Led the integration of IT outsourcing contracts for clients

  • Devoteam Consulting - Consultant

    Levallois-Perret 2006 - 2008 Assisted large international companies with their IT strategy and conducted reorganization on their side. Examples of missions:
    • Benchmarked ITC technologies for nuclear centers abroad for the world’s #1 energy producer
    • Selected the operators for the international network (125 countries) of the world’s #1 container shipping operator
    • Created the telecom division for an agency of the French government (social benefits’division for unemployment)

  • Alcatel Lucent - Intern Engineer

    Paris 2005 - 2005 Proof of Concept for ToIP and VoIP solutions

Formations

  • The University Of Hong Kong (Hong Kong)

    Hong Kong 2005 - 2006

  • ENSEEIHT

    Toulouse 2003 - 2006 Master of Engineering (MEng)

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :