Tony LE VERGER

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Verayo - Chief of Staff - Director of Strategy (Business Development & Product)

    2012 - 2014 Verayo is a Khosla Ventures portfolio startup, developing authentication and security solutions (mobile and others) based on uniqueness of chips as a result from semiconductor manufacturing process variations.

    Reporting directly to the CEO

    • Managed product development strategy involving software development, hardware design, customer research, interaction with various engineering teams and definition of product needs/features (MVP and later versions)
    • Performed market analysis and competition analysis to consistently steer company’s strategy towards latest emerging/growing trends and develop disruptive solutions and business models
    • Developed and executed go-to-market strategy involving business development, strategic partnerships (in the US and abroad) and overall marketing material – Various on-going contract negotiations.
    • Defined pricing strategy for a specific product offering based on hardware and online server authentication, meant to be sold in Asia and South America as a real-time anti-counterfeiting product.
    • Managed marketing team to redefine company branding and messaging – including design, website, promotional video
    • Supported CFO for financial planning (pricing, growth…) and contract/legal topics (clients, partners, trademarking, licensing agreement) resulting in interactions with various legal services
    • Participated in Board Meetings with investors

  • Funbio - Fundo Brasileiro para a Biodiversidade - Independent Consultant

    2012 - 2012 5-month consulting project – International Business Development Program at Berkeley-Haas

    • Performed an in-depth analysis for the feasibility of a cap-and-trade model for liquid pollutants in the Guanabara Bay (Rio de Janeiro); interviewed more than 50 international and local experts in English and Portuguese (scientists, economists, manufacturers, government officials, lawyers…)
    • Analyzed the performance of the system in place.
    • Provided recommendations to implement such a model on a 5-year timeframe, to be presented during Rio+20.

  • Accenture - Senior Strategy Consultant

    Paris 2010 - 2011 • Designed a business plan to assess the feasibility of the implementation of a new supermarket concept in Europe for Carrefour (2nd largest worldwide global retailer) - 214 supermarkets in Europe & €550M global investment.
    • Managed a team of 3 consultants on a “carve-out” mission for the Parisian Metro (€2B-yearly investments, 56,000 employees), consisting in the separation of operational activities and infrastructure management activities; presented recommendations on investment management and debt split-up to the CEO; participated to union negotiations; designed the future internal organization.
    • Defined the European global IT strategy of L’Oreal, based on company strategy and business model evolution through the next 10 years (reintegration of subsidiaries, external growth)

  • Groupe Weave - Senior Consultant

    2007 - 2010 • Performed market analysis for external growth and post-acquisition/post-merger integration strategy (France, Western & Eastern Europe, South America) for a mid-cap French company in the building products business.
    • Conducted analysis of potential opportunities for worldwide logistics stakeholders (financial and operational due diligences); designed investments analysis and business plans (CAPEX, OPEX...).
    • Defined cost reductions opportunities on budgets from 10 to €100M (budget cuts between 7% and 15%) for companies such as Visteon, Schneider Electric, Areva.
    • Led a team of 2 consultants on various Supply Chain Optimization projects (provider sourcing, stock management, sales forecast, TMS/WMS implementation, and transportation tender) for companies such as Alstom, Saint-Gobain.
    • Acted as a manager for important organization projects implementation such as shared services centers; performed project and change management; realized functional process modeling.

    Customer business areas: retail banking, electronics industry, wholesale distribution, CPG, power generation and distribution industry, building materials industry, steel manufacturing, mining

  • Total - Market Analyst & Corporate Development

    COURBEVOIE 2006 - 2006 • Defined on a daily basis natural gas pricing of TOTAL in Brazil and South America.
    • Performed financial/operational due diligences and market opportunities analysis to assess potential acquisition of gas retail companies, and investments of up to $0.7B in Brazilian strategic projects (power plants, pipelines, LNG facilities).

  • PUC Rio - Graduation Project

    2006 - 2006 • Assessment and use of various mathematical methods to define the notion of Value-at-Risk – VaR (on portfolio of securities and financial products).
    • Use of VaR combined with the real option theory in the risk analysis in raw material supplying and in the assessment of industrial investments.

  • PriceWaterhouseCoopers - Management Consulting Intern

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2004 - 2004

Formations

  • University Of California, Berkeley HAAS School (Berkeley)

    Berkeley 2011 - 2013 MBA (Master in Business Administration)

    • Cleantech to Market Program 2012 – Consulting project consisting in market opportunities assessment and business model creation for an innovative Automated Building Energy Management Solution
    • 2012 Mayfield Fellow (awarded to 5 MBA students) – Mayfield Fellows Program provides an entrepreneurship experience through mentoring with executives, venture capitalists, and Silicon Valley entrepreneur

  • PUC - Faculdade (Rio De Janeiro)

    Rio De Janeiro 2004 - 2006 Industrial engineering, Finance, Strategy, Business administration

  • Ecole Centrale ECN

    Nantes 2002 - 2006 Industrial engineering, Marketing, Strategy, Business administration

