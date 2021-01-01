Tony LE VERGER

-
Verayo
- Chief of Staff - Director of Strategy (Business Development & Product)
2012 - 2014
Verayo is a Khosla Ventures portfolio startup, developing authentication and security solutions (mobile and others) based on uniqueness of chips as a result from semiconductor manufacturing process variations.
Reporting directly to the CEO
• Managed product development strategy involving software development, hardware design, customer research, interaction with various engineering teams and definition of product needs/features (MVP and later versions)
• Performed market analysis and competition analysis to consistently steer company’s strategy towards latest emerging/growing trends and develop disruptive solutions and business models
• Developed and executed go-to-market strategy involving business development, strategic partnerships (in the US and abroad) and overall marketing material – Various on-going contract negotiations.
• Defined pricing strategy for a specific product offering based on hardware and online server authentication, meant to be sold in Asia and South America as a real-time anti-counterfeiting product.
• Managed marketing team to redefine company branding and messaging – including design, website, promotional video
• Supported CFO for financial planning (pricing, growth…) and contract/legal topics (clients, partners, trademarking, licensing agreement) resulting in interactions with various legal services
• Participated in Board Meetings with investors
-
Funbio - Fundo Brasileiro para a Biodiversidade
- Independent Consultant
2012 - 2012
5-month consulting project – International Business Development Program at Berkeley-Haas
• Performed an in-depth analysis for the feasibility of a cap-and-trade model for liquid pollutants in the Guanabara Bay (Rio de Janeiro); interviewed more than 50 international and local experts in English and Portuguese (scientists, economists, manufacturers, government officials, lawyers…)
• Analyzed the performance of the system in place.
• Provided recommendations to implement such a model on a 5-year timeframe, to be presented during Rio+20.
-
University of California Berkeley - Haas School of Business
- MBA Candidate, Class of 2013
2011 - 2013
• Cleantech to Market Program 2012 – Consulting project consisting in market opportunities assessment and business model creation for an innovative Automated Building Energy Management Solution.
• 2012 Mayfield Fellow (awarded to 5 MBA students) – Mayfield Fellows Program provides a broad entrepreneurship experience through mentoring with faculty, executives, venture capitalists, and Silicon Valley networking activities.
-
Accenture
- Senior Strategy Consultant
Paris
2010 - 2011
• Designed a business plan to assess the feasibility of the implementation of a new supermarket concept in Europe for Carrefour (2nd largest worldwide global retailer) - 214 supermarkets in Europe & €550M global investment.
• Managed a team of 3 consultants on a “carve-out” mission for the Parisian Metro (€2B-yearly investments, 56,000 employees), consisting in the separation of operational activities and infrastructure management activities; presented recommendations on investment management and debt split-up to the CEO; participated to union negotiations; designed the future internal organization.
• Defined the European global IT strategy of L’Oreal, based on company strategy and business model evolution through the next 10 years (reintegration of subsidiaries, external growth)
-
Groupe Weave
- Senior Consultant
2007 - 2010
• Performed market analysis for external growth and post-acquisition/post-merger integration strategy (France, Western & Eastern Europe, South America) for a mid-cap French company in the building products business.
• Conducted analysis of potential opportunities for worldwide logistics stakeholders (financial and operational due diligences); designed investments analysis and business plans (CAPEX, OPEX...).
• Defined cost reductions opportunities on budgets from 10 to €100M (budget cuts between 7% and 15%) for companies such as Visteon, Schneider Electric, Areva.
• Led a team of 2 consultants on various Supply Chain Optimization projects (provider sourcing, stock management, sales forecast, TMS/WMS implementation, and transportation tender) for companies such as Alstom, Saint-Gobain.
• Acted as a manager for important organization projects implementation such as shared services centers; performed project and change management; realized functional process modeling.
Customer business areas: retail banking, electronics industry, wholesale distribution, CPG, power generation and distribution industry, building materials industry, steel manufacturing, mining
-
Total
- Market Analyst & Corporate Development
COURBEVOIE
2006 - 2006
• Defined on a daily basis natural gas pricing of TOTAL in Brazil and South America.
• Performed financial/operational due diligences and market opportunities analysis to assess potential acquisition of gas retail companies, and investments of up to $0.7B in Brazilian strategic projects (power plants, pipelines, LNG facilities).
-
PUC Rio
- Graduation Project
2006 - 2006
• Assessment and use of various mathematical methods to define the notion of Value-at-Risk – VaR (on portfolio of securities and financial products).
• Use of VaR combined with the real option theory in the risk analysis in raw material supplying and in the assessment of industrial investments.
-
PriceWaterhouseCoopers
- Management Consulting Intern
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2004 - 2004