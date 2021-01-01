Menu

Sébastien LOMBARDI

DAKAR

En résumé

Mes compétences :
PARIS
RESTAURATION
VIN
GRANDE DISTRIBUTION
CONSEIL
MARKETING
COMMERCIAL
IMPRIMERIE

Entreprises

  • DOMAINE DES BAIES SAUVAGES - CONSULTANT

    maintenant LANCEMENT D UN NOUVEAU PRODUIT
    ALIZARINE du Clot
    Vin de Pays d'Oc 2005
    Syrah 100% Pigée à la main
    La syrah la plus volcanique du Languedoc Roussillon !!!
    Médaille d'Argent VINALIES 2007
    Pour tout renseignement : sebastien.lombardi@gmail.com

    Le millésime 2007 vient de sortir : avis aux amateurs
    La différence par rapport au 2005 tient en ce que les raisins ont été ramassés plus tard.

    Pour info une partie du 2007 est en barriques, sortie prévue début 2009.

  • Le Fuji Sushi Bar & Lounge - Gérant

    2011 - maintenant https://www.facebook.com/fujidakar

  • Restaurant & Lounge OZIO - Gérant

    2011 - 2013

  • LES VINS DE CRUS - Directeur des Ventes Nord

    2008 - 2011 Commercialisation de Grands Crus + gamme exclusive en GD (Centrales et Magasins)

    Exclusivités :
    Château La LOUVIÈRE - Pessac Léognan
    Château CADET PIOLA - St Émilion GCC
    Château de PRESSAC- Saint Emilion GC
    Château SOUDARS - Haut Médoc Cru Bourgeois Supérieur
    Château d'ESCURAC - Médoc Cru Bourgeois
    Château MARCILLAC - Côtes de Bourg
    Château MOULIN EYQUEM - Côtes de Bourg
    Château FONGABAN - Côtes de Castillon
    Château LA FLEUR BELLEVUE - Premières Côtes de Blaye

    www.lesvinsdecrus.com

  • BERNARD MAGREZ GRANDS VIGNOBLES - Responsable de Secteur

    2006 - 2007 Responsable de Secteur PARIS
    Château Pape Clément, Château Fombrauge, Château La Tour Carnet.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :