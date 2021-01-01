Sébastien LOMBARDI

Mes compétences :
PARIS
RESTAURATION
VIN
GRANDE DISTRIBUTION
CONSEIL
MARKETING
COMMERCIAL
IMPRIMERIE
Entreprises
DOMAINE DES BAIES SAUVAGES
- CONSULTANT
maintenantLANCEMENT D UN NOUVEAU PRODUIT
ALIZARINE du Clot
Vin de Pays d'Oc 2005
Syrah 100% Pigée à la main
La syrah la plus volcanique du Languedoc Roussillon !!!
Médaille d'Argent VINALIES 2007
Pour tout renseignement : sebastien.lombardi@gmail.com
Le millésime 2007 vient de sortir : avis aux amateurs
La différence par rapport au 2005 tient en ce que les raisins ont été ramassés plus tard.
Pour info une partie du 2007 est en barriques, sortie prévue début 2009.
2008 - 2011Commercialisation de Grands Crus + gamme exclusive en GD (Centrales et Magasins)
Exclusivités :
Château La LOUVIÈRE - Pessac Léognan
Château CADET PIOLA - St Émilion GCC
Château de PRESSAC- Saint Emilion GC
Château SOUDARS - Haut Médoc Cru Bourgeois Supérieur
Château d'ESCURAC - Médoc Cru Bourgeois
Château MARCILLAC - Côtes de Bourg
Château MOULIN EYQUEM - Côtes de Bourg
Château FONGABAN - Côtes de Castillon
Château LA FLEUR BELLEVUE - Premières Côtes de Blaye
www.lesvinsdecrus.com
BERNARD MAGREZ GRANDS VIGNOBLES
- Responsable de Secteur
2006 - 2007Responsable de Secteur PARIS
Château Pape Clément, Château Fombrauge, Château La Tour Carnet.