Sebastien LONGUETEAUD

20+ years experience in sales and marketing roles in the technology industry :

- Expertise in direct & indirect sales (Corporate Accounts, Mid Market, SMB, Channel Management)

- Management of marketing demand generation programs to create leads

- Building, executing programmatic campaigns and global channel marketing program to ensure partners’ recruitment, loyalty and retention

- French IT market shares and growth analysis to build marketing & sales plans

- CRM administration & requests. Customer and prospect database management. ROI measurement.



https://twitter.com/seblongueteaud



Mes compétences :

IT

Marketing

Oracle

Microsoft

Sales

SSII

Management