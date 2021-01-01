Retail
Sébastien LOPEZ
Sébastien LOPEZ
LILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
E.T.O
- Webdesigner
2013 - maintenant
Be seen
- Webdesigner
PARIS
2010 - 2013
Konfiture
- Stagiaire / webdesigner
Roubaix
2009 - 2010
Formations
Institut Universitaire De Technologie A, Université Lille 1 - Sciences Et Technologies
Lille
2007 - 2009
DUT d'informatique
Lycée Faidherbe
Lille
2005 - 2007
Bac Scientifique option SVT
Réseau
Agence CAMAÏEU
Btg COMMUNICATION
Label COMMUNICATION
Quintesis COMMUNICATION
