Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sebastien LORTOLARY
Ajouter
Sebastien LORTOLARY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AIA
- Responsable d'Agence ANGERS
2013 - maintenant
Formations
Centre Des Hautes Etudes De La Construction (CHEC) CHEC
Paris
2005 - 2006
Sup'Reha - CNAM Limoges (Limoges)
Limoges
2002 - 2005
Ingénieur Batiment Rehabilitation
IUT Génie Civil La Rochelle
La Rochelle
2000 - 2002
DUT Genie Civil
Lycée Louis Armand
Poitiers
1996 - 2000
Baccalauréat S
Réseau
Alé BOUSSO
Bénédicte JAMONEAU
David GOMEZ
Emilie MÉLODIA - SAVERNA
Krystelle DUVAL
Matthieu VIGNERON
Maxime HERBRETEAU
Pierre PHILIPPE
Thibault PAUL-DAUPHIN
Yann-Eric AILHAUD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z